Between your attitude and your miracle

By Funmi Komolafe

Thanks be to God Almighty that has seen you and I through the first half of the month of April. Father, we thank you.

Having looked at Easter and some of the characters around our Lord Jesus at that crucial time, it’s time to look at our own attitude towards God.

Our attitude towards God and his work are very important. Why you may ask? This is because just as our attitude to fellow human beings is crucial to our relationship, it is the same way with God. Our attitude can either fast-track our miracles or deny us our miracles?

For some people, it does not matter when they get to church. Though they reside quite close to the church, they’d rather be in church when the ‘noise’ associated with praise worship is over.

Others do not see any reason to be at the Sunday school service that precedes the actual morning service.

Therefore, they would rather take their time to be in church. If you take your time to attend to God, may you not make the Lord take his time to respond to your request.

For another set of people, the church service is a place to show off their latest attire. Who is putting on what?

Brethren let’s not lose focus of why we attend church services. First is for the salvation of our souls, to worship the Lord and present our supplications to the Lord.

Whether we admit or not, at a point in time, one is confronted with an issue that only God can make it happen. We therefore need to establish a relationship with the Almighty God. To do this, is to maintain a cordial relationship with Him.

The more you distance yourself from the service of God, prayer and thanksgiving, the more you distance yourself from the miracle you expect.

Miracle gives us joy. It puts an end to challenges. It makes us happy but a miracle is not picked up on the streets. Not at all. You must desire a change from one spot to another and work towards it.

Is it possible for a student who wants to be the best academic student in his institution to be distanced from his books? In the same way, a Christian who needs a breakthrough must move closer to God.

Waiting on the Lord for a breakthrough is not a sin and one should not be stigmatized for waiting on the Lord. Indeed for anyone to experience a great change, you must wait on the Lord. However, it is not how long we wait on the Lord that determines how God responds to our request but the manner in which we make our presentation also matters.

Ist Samuel 1 vs. 9-17 gives us a vivid description of how Hannah got her miracle. Let’s consider verses 10-12 “ And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the Lord , and wept sore. And she vowed a vow, and said O LORD of Hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head. And it came to pass, as she continued praying before the LORD, that Eli marked her mouth”.

Note that Hannah called on the Lord of Hosts. She called on the man of war because she knew she was facing a battle to save her marriage. A battle to have a joyful home and keep one. She was determined to have her own child but she also knew that neither her efforts nor that of hers and her husband combined could bring in that unspeakable joy she so much desired.

I don’t know what is your heart’s desire but I know there is something that you know that unless God intervenes, you may never have it.

Therefore, move your mind to the state that Hannah moved hers. Those who came to eat and drink at Shiloh meant nothing to her. All she wanted was to have her child.

Do you really desire a change? Then, get more determined with prayer.

Let’s look at the observation of Pastor Eli and the response of Hannah as recorded in 1st Samuel 1 vs. 14&15 “ And Eli said unto her, How long wilt thou be drunken? put away they wine from thee. And Hannah answered and said, No, my lord, I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit: I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink , but have poured out my soul before the LORD”.

Have you really been pouring out your soul to the Lord when you pray? It is important that you pour out your soul for you to move God. Remember, you are not the only one calling upon the Lord. Every believer is but many times, our attitude to prayer, worship, thanksgiving, service to the Lord determines when and how God respond’s to our needs.

See the Holy Bible’s record of a man called Cornelius . Acts 10 vs. 2 “ A devout man, and one that feared God will all his house, which gave much alms to the people , and prayed to God always”.

An Angel appeared to Cornelius , Acts 10 vs. 4 “ And when he looked on him, he was afraid, and said, What is it Lord? And he said unto him, Thy prayers and thine alms are come up for a memorial before God”. Note what made God answer the prayer of Cornelius.

Brethren to have a real change, you must desire it. Move a step further and dream your change. Are you a banker not even at the managerial level yet but it is your desire to become the managing director of a bank some day. Pray, take the necessary steps that you need to take as a professional, pour out your heart to the Lord and possibly make a vow like Hannah did.

Are you asking why is a vow so important? A vow is important because it presents you as one who is not selfish. It shows that you are also willing to give something back to the Lord. What can you give God that he does not have? But the important thing is the spirit behind your action. A spirit of gratitude.

When you begin to dream it, then decree it into your life. Are you struggling with finances, begin to tell God that you know he does not want to you to be poor. Remind him of his word in 2nd Corinthians 8 vs. 9 “ For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich”.

But you cannot make reference to what you do not have any knowledge of. It is therefore important that you find to time to study the Bible. Reading the Holy Bible is never a waste of time because as you read, your spirit picks it and it will work for you when you least expected. It is however more profitable if you take time to memorize some verses.

Say, to yourself, “ Poverty is not my portion, I reject it. Prosperity is my portion in the Lord Jesus”. Say it as your spirit directs and you will see the manifestation in Jesus name.

Job 22 vs. 27&28 “ Thou shalt make thy prayer unto him, and he shall hear thee, and thou shalt pay thy vows. Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: and the light shall shine upon thy ways.

Did you see vow again? Make a vow that you can fulfill and make sure you do.

Hannah did not make a monetary vow, yet she got her miracle. A vow must necessarily be money but make sure you fulfill your vow because God frowns at unfulfilled vows.

Brethren, the light of God will shine on every dark spot in your life and you will sing a new song very soon in the mighty name of Jesus.

Get serious with the Lord and He will take you seriously. May the Lord grant all desires of our hearts this week in Jesus name. The Peace of the Lord be with you.