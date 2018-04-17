Man killed over “Bet-Naija” pool win in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of one Joseph Achuku over his “ Bet-Naija ” pool win.



DSP Idrisu Kennedy, the command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Idris said available information indicated that the killing might not be unconnected with the N7.4 million the victim won in the Bet-Naija game.

He said the corpse was recovered on Sunday along Federal University, Lafia, following distress calls from residents of the area.

He said the remains which were deposited at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mortuary was released to the family of the deceased on Tuesday for burial.

The PPRO said though no arrest had been made, the command would ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

A source from the family of the deceased who preferred anonymity told NAN that the alleged killers started hunting the deceased since he won the money.

He said that they followed him to the family house, attacked him and took away all the documents concerning the bet.