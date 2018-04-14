Beltij inaugurates boreholes, donates writing materials to community in Osun

By Moses Nosike

As part of plans to affirm its commitment to the development of communities across the country, Beltij Limited, a gold mining company has inaugurated three water boreholes and donated school writing materials in Igun Ijesa community in Osun State.

The boreholes which is now a source of supply for clean water in the area, hitherto a big challenge to the rural village is equipped with four water points each, to save the beneficiaries from the agonies of fetching water from a well dug in the village.

Speaking during the presentation, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tijani Usman stressed the company’s commitment to continuously provide innovative solutions that support the Nigerian people as well as their communities to do more by staying healthy at all times.

He stated that the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in developing countries should form part of the business strategic plans of organisations, because host communities’ expectation and awareness now influence the operation of Multinational and Local Companies.

According to him, “as there has been a growing demand for companies to offer community development initiatives to the communities within which they are carrying out their operations, Beltij Limited has executed three broad platforms: Education, Health and Environment. Community sanitation is very important because of the need to preserve the environment for the present and future generations.

“We have realised that if we focus on providing education, contribute to the health of the people, but fail to preserve the planet, the gains would be lost in the long run” he added.

Usman attributed that nowadays, as a major awareness about the fragility and volatility of the natural environment is growing, global concerns about the planet’s sustainability and continuity is placed on stake. It has been quite well known that ever since a company is doing business, it can possibly harm the environment through its day to day work activities adding that organizations must assume responsibility and consider minimizing their footprint on the natural environment.

According to him, “We are excited to demonstrate good corporate social responsibility by promoting sustainable and healthy communities through this initiative. This is indeed a day of celebration for both the company and the community because we are building effective partnerships”.

He encouraged the residents to make good use of the facilities and to always promote practices that can enhance a healthy environment.

Also speaking, the Oba Onigun of Ijesa, Chief Sunday Oladipo Ajilore thanked the company for coming to their aid by providing clean water resources for the community.

While promising to partner with Beltij and provide an enabling ground, he lauds the company’s initiative adding that it will go a long way in promoting good health and safety environment for the people of the community.

While making the presentation of Customised books, biros and other writing materials to the school, the Managing Director of BelTij Limited, Mrs Belina Fumo Usman said that the gesture is to cushion the burden of parents and give the less privileged students opportunity to study.

She pledged that the company will continue to visit the school in the rural area and provide necessary needs for the upliftment of educational system in the community.

The organisation, she further said had a mission to sustain and honour community of diverse educators by promoting excellence and advancing scholarship, leadership and service, hence the vision of helping committed educators to be leaders in improving education for global citizenship.

The Principal of the School Mr J O. Olukanni applauded the company for coming to their aid while also encouraging others to invest more in education especially in some rural areas where education is highly neglected.