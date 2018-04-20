Beltij empowers community, security outfits in Osun

By Moses Nosike

As part of plans to affirm its commitment to the development of communities across the country, Beltij Limited, a gold mining company has inaugurated three water boreholes and donated school writing materials in Igun Ijesa community in Osun State.

The boreholes which is now a source of supply for clean water in the area, hitherto a big challenge to the rural village is equipped with four water points each, to save the beneficiaries from the agonies of fetching water from a well dug in the village.

Speaking at the presentation, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tijani Usman stressed the company’s commitment to continually provide innovative solutions that support the Nigerian people as well as their communities.

He stated that the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in developing countries should form part of the business strategic plans of organisations, because host communities’ expectation and awareness now influence the operation of Multinational and Local Companies.

According to him, “as there has been a growing demand for companies to offer community development initiatives to the communities they operate, Beltij Limited has executed three broad platforms: Education, Health and Environment. Community sanitation is very important because of the need to preserve the environment for the present and future generations.

We have realised that if we focus on providing education, contribute to the health, but fail to preserve the planet, the gains would be lost in the long run”.

Usman adds that organizations must assume responsibility and consider minimizing their footprint on the natural environment.

“We are excited to demonstrate good corporate social responsibility by promoting sustainable and healthy communities through this initiative. This is indeed a day of celebration for both the company and the community because we are building effective partnerships”.

He encouraged the residents to make good use of the facilities and to always promote practices that can enhance a healthy environment.

In addition, Oba Onigun of Ijesa, Chief Sunday Oladipo Ajilore thanked the company for coming to their aid by providing clean water resources for the community.

While promising to partner with Beltij and provide an enabling ground, he lauds the initiative will go a long way in promoting good health and safety environment for the community.

While presenting the writing materials to the school, the Managing Director, BelTij Limited, Mrs Belina Fumo Usman said that the gesture is to cushion the burden of parents and give the less privileged students opportunity to study.

She pledged that the company will continue to visit schools in the rural area and provide neccesary needs for the uplifment of educational system in the community.

The organisation, she further said had a mission to sustain and honour community of diverse educators by promoting excellence and advancing scholarship, leadership and service.

The Principal of the school, Mr Olukanni appluaded the company for coming to their aids while also encouraging others to invest more in education especially in rural areas.

In the same vein, the company has donated food items worth millions of naira to orphanage homes in Ilehsa, Osu Police Ilesha, Igila Military cantonment and as well as Prison service in the state.

Usman added that companies and individuals must begin to take responsibilities by shaping the condition of its people especially the security agencies in helping to strengthen security outfits in the country.