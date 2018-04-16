Breaking News
BBOG suspends sit-outs, says FG plans to frustrate advocacy

On 4:53 am

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, movement has alleged plans by the Federal Government to frustrate its advocacy.

Woman raise their fists as they chant slogans calling for the release of the remaining 112 out of 219 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls ahead of the fourth anniversary of their snatching during a vigil in Lagos on April 13, 2018.
Nigeria will mark on April 14, the fourth anniversary of the mass abduction of 219 schoolgirls by Boko Haram jihadists who raided their secondary school in Chibok, northeast Nigeria. / AFP PHOTO 

The group stated that on the eve of the fourth year commemoration of Chibok schoolgirls abduction, personnel of Nigeria Police Force descended on the Unity Fountain, venue of its daily sit-outs in Abuja since April 30, 2014, and carted away its chairs.

“Our members who arrived for the sit-out on April 13, 2018, were also manhandled and the meeting space barricaded,” it alleged.

A statement by spokesman of the movement, Sesugh Akume, yesterday, in Abuja, read:  “As of this moment, there is an obvious plan to deny us access to the Unity Fountain as a ploy to frustrate our advocacy, which has been ongoing for four years.

“A report by online news medium, Premium Times, states that the Commissioner of Police has once again ‘banned’ us from holding our daily sit-outs there, despite a subsisting court order, which gives us the right to hold our meetings.

“Our movement is also aware of the revelations on April 14, 2018, by a journalist, Ahmed Salkida, about the fate of our 112 #ChibokGirls in the hands of the terrorists, and the response by the Federal Government.

“Our immediate response is that Salkida’s statement has raised issues too weighty for the seemingly insubstantial response by the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government claims that it has officials and international contacts assisting in the process of getting our girls back. It follows, therefore, that the Federal Government has the added responsibility of making available the assuring details, which it has from its officials and international contacts.

“Meanwhile, as a citizens’ movement anchored on the rule of law, we shall suspend our sit-outs while reviewing the situation and will hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. We remain committed to the fundamentals of our advocacy.”


