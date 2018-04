In his usual fashion, BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came out with an eye-catching outfit for last night’s eviction show. The bad news though, is that most Nigerians are having none of it and are making jest of the all-red combination.

Read Also: After eviction, Teddy A lands music collabo

It just goes to show how with Nigerians, one minute you are a hero, the very next a villain.

Read some of the comments below…