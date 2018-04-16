BBNaija `Double Wahala’ viewers crown Tobi ‘Ultimate Head of

Tobi Bakre, has been voted by viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ as the ‘Ultimate Head of House’.

The housemate, who competed alongside past HOH including Miracle, Nina, Alex, Khloe and BamBam, grabbed the title after he gathered the most votes.

According to the show’s official Instagram handle @bigbronaija, Tobi gathered a total of 60, 704 votes, while Alex came second with 59, 466 votes and Miracle dragged at third position with 26, 427 votes.

The competition began a week ago with the organisers uploading pictures of all past HOH on its instagram platform with a request to viewers to choose the best in terms of leadership charisma.

Tobi has been HoH four times having won the title in the first and second weeks consecutively and winning twice as the show progressed.

Earlier in the show, Tobi, paired with evicted housemate Rico Swavey, won the ‘Duo Clip’ special task by Nokia based creativity of story delivery with a prize sum of one million naira.

The housemate, who garnered critical acclaim due to his constant bickering with CeeC, is tugging it out in the finals with four others including Nina, Miracle, CeeC and Alex. (