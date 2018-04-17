Ban on grazing in Odiguetue, others: Edo PDP lacks the advantage of the driver’s seat

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Media and Communication Strategy has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party for criticising the ban on grazing in Odiguetue and other areas in the state saying that the Edo PDP lacks the advantage of the driver’s seat and that the Edo State government is deploying all her resources to secure the lives and property of everyone in the state and its decisions are based on investigations and careful analysis of trends by security agencies and other stakeholders on the ‘field of play.



Crusoe Osagie in a statement on Monday said: ‘We acknowledge the suggestion of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with regard to the 90-day total ban on open grazing in Odighi, Odiguetue and environs.

‘While we are impressed that the party has heeded our call to display maturity in its well-deserved role as an opposition party, Edo PDP lacks the advantage of the driver’s seat to appreciate the full picture of an issue, more so, issues that are related to national security.

‘Edo PDP is limited in knowledge, partly because of their remote location to power and their lack of appetite for thorough and painstaking research.

‘In a sensitive matter such as the 90-day ban, Edo PDP can be likened to a football fan who watches a football match from outside the soccer field, yet faults a world class referee’s goal decision that is assisted by Goal Line Technology.

‘The Edo State government is deploying all her resources to secure the lives and property of everyone in the state and its decisions are based on investigations and careful analysis of trends by security agencies and other stakeholders on the ‘field of play.’

‘We will not be stampeded into whimsical decisions on issues that border on human lives, like the spur of the moment and fleeting emotion of a far flung football fan like the Edo PDP.

‘We have a holistic view of the security situation in Edo State and the security of Edo people and their socio-economic wellbeing are the major, non-negotiable and irreducible reasons, we are in government.

‘These, Governor Godwin Obaseki swore to do and is doing.

‘The deaths resulting from clashes with herdsmen, bandits and cattle rustlers cause us great pain and we shall not rest until we put an end to it.’