Assets recovery: Reps threaten to arrest Obla, Malami, Adeosun, SGF, Others if…

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- In an unusual move yesterday, members of the House of Representative threatened to invoke section 89 of the 1999 Constitution to arrest some senior officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

The officials included the Senior Adviser to the President on Prosecution, Mr. Okon Obla who doubles as the Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on Public Assets Recovery; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

Others were the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, the Account-General of the Federation and all relevant stakeholders in the legal and financial administrations of the country.

Reasons for the arrest was their failure to honour the invitation of the House Adhoc Committee investigating the legality and modus operandi of the special panel to a public hearing which commenced on Thursday at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

While the chairman of the panel appeared by proxy in the person of the Head, Legal Unit, most of the agencies sent either a Director or Deputy.

Others completely boycotted the hearing without either sending a representative or leave explanatory note.

The development infuriated the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Aliyu Pategi and his members who lambasted the officials for treating their invitations with levity and by extension, disregarding the people of Nigeria whom they represented.

To this end, the Committee in a unanimous decision adjourned the hearing to next week Tuesday and demanded that all the affected officials must be physically present to make their presentations.

