Armed men invade WASSCE candidates’ hostels in Aba, student arrested with stolen items

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Students writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, were yesterday dispossessed of cash, handsets, clothing and food items when hoodlums attacked the All Saints Secondary School, Aba, Abia State.

About 50 students were said to have sustained injuries during the robbery attack.

The school is one of many handed over to individuals and missions identified as original owners by Abia State government in 2012.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums gained entry into the school premises at about 2a.m., broke into the hostels and beat up students.

Some of the students were said to have escaped from the attackers and alerted Mobile policemen stationed at Opobo Junction, Ogbor Hill, but the hoodlums fled before the security agents arrived the school.

One of the victims told Vanguard: “It was like the robbers gained entry through the back gate of the school at about 2a.m. and broke into the hostels.

“They beat us and collected our money, handsets, clothing and food items. Most of us sustained injuries from the attack.

“Some female students were molested. We are calling on the school authorities to liaise with the Police to beef up security in the school.”

It was further gathered the hoodlums also robbed teachers and tenants residing in the school of various amount of cash and handsets.

A source told Vanguard that the Police had arrested two of the hoodlums, including a student taking the school certificate examination at the school, who was found with some of the stolen items.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was not aware of the incident.

However, a senior Police officer in Aba confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects were asked to report to the Police at the end of the school certificate examinations.