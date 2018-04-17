Armed Forces prepare 39 senior officers for life after retirement

To ensure a meaningful life after service, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) on Tuesday began an entrepreneurship and management training for 39 senior military officers.

The officers, in the rank of General cadre, are made up of 15 Army officers, 10 from the Navy, 10 from Air Force and four from the Defence Headquarters.

The training, holding at NAFRC premises located in Oshodi, Lagos, is to last for two weeks.

The Commandant of the Centre, AVM Austine Jekenu, said that the workshop, held in conjunction with Empretec Nigeria Foundation, was designed to equip and empower the senior officers for productive life after disengagement.

“The aim of this programme is basically to refocus attention of retiring officers that a meaningful life can still be pursued after retirement.

“This is why in the next couple of days, they shall be taken through various modules in the entrepreneurship and management field.

“Some of these modules include issues in starting your own business, Business Modules and Plans, commitment to work contract and opportunity seeking in business, to mention a few,” he said.

Jekenu said the workshop had been designed to be more practical and interactive, assuring the participants that maximum benefits would be derived from the programme.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, who declared the workshop open, urged the participants to take the training seriously.

“As major managers in the military profession, I urge you to deploy the skill, knowledge and experience you have acquired over the years in the course of your military career to create and manage a business enterprise in civil life.

“I believe the essence of this training is to equip you with the prerequisite tool to enable you be successful.

“I therefore look forward to you becoming key players in the nation’s economic life upon retirement by operating a successful business,” he said.

Olonisakin urged them to take full advantage of what the workshop offered.

The CDS also inspected some workshops at the centre and inaugurated a 12-bedroom apartment for officers.