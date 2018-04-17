Armed bandits: Sack all Service Chiefs, Heads of Security, Sen. Adeola urges FG

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator representing Lagos West, Sen Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has urged the federal government to sack all the service chiefs and heads of security in the country, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari needs fresh ideas from fresh minds to stop incessant killings in the country.

He said this in respite to an order 42 cited by Sen Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, representing Nasarawa south constituency.

Sen Adokwe who drew the attention of the Senate to the crisis in the Southern district of Nasarawa State by armed militia, said that the armed militia are occupying 4 out of 5 LGA’s in the above stated district.

“Several dead bodies and wounded individuals were found as a result of the crisis”, he said.

Reacting on the order presented by Adokwe, senators said,“This act is barbaric. This is disheartening, seeing people killed. Some people have been identified as the killers, We cannot fold our hands and do nothing about it. We should urge the Federal Government to face up to these people.”- Senator Philip Gyunka.

“I am disturbed that month after month, we are still talking about security infrastructure. If people keep dying, who are we reviving the economy for? We want to see a working security programme.” – Senator @dino_melaye .

“Even if the herdsmen are the ones killing fellow Hausas, we should give them the names they deserve and not identify them by religion or tribe as this causes division. Let the Federal Government stand up to these people.” – Senator @SenMarafaKabir

“People are dying in their numbers, judgement is waiting for everybody if we don’t take this matter seriously.” – Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

“There is a complete failure in leadership. Some bandits use weapons from the army, navy to attack civilians. I am worried about the security of our nation and our people.” – Senator @benmurraybruce

“With the way we are conducting ourselves, it is guaranteed that democracy will not survive. Pay attention to Nigeria” – Senator @benmurraybruce

“We are getting tired of rising up to observe a minute silence for lost lives. These killings have to end, we need to end these crises.” -Senator James Manager

“The Chamber passes resolutions; these resolutions were passed to agencies and yet no response. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated as such, irrespective of religion.” – Senator Yusuf Yusuf.

“The Government has failed. Measures have to be taken to protect the common man.” Senator Sam Anyanwu.

“So many AK47’s have been used to kill Nigerians. Why don’t we withdraw these guns from whoever has them in their possession. The Security Chiefs should apply the same measures irrespective of religion.” – Senator Victor Umeh

“The issues of the country are not about parties, government, tribe or religion. Let us refer back to the security summit we had months back and see how we can move forward from there.” Senator @oluremitinubu

“I commiserate with all those who have lost their loved ones. All service chiefs and heads of security should be sacked and let new people be brought in. The President needs fresh ideas, from fresh minds.” – Senator @YAYIAdeola

“Send our condolence to Sen. Adokwe, his people & all others who lost their loved ones in the killings. We should not be ashamed to ask for help from other countries. We should resolve the security issue in the country, we are representatives of the people.” – DSP, @iamekweremadu

“The prime purpose of Government is to protect lives and property of its citizens. We will never be tired of speaking on this until it stops. We are united in condemning the killings after all the contributions made.” DSP, @iamekweremadu

Senate resolves to:

Observe a minute silence in honour of 32 lives lost so far; Urge Mr. President to direct the armed forces and other security operatives to come to the aid of the citizens and restore normalcy all over the country; and

III. Mandate the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on the review of the security infrastructure in the country to investigate the matter.