APC presidential aspirant challenges Buhari to debate

By Emmanuel Aziken

All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek a second term and challenged him to a debate on their respective visions for the country.

Ogbonnia, who last November became the first APC member to openly declare his interest in the presidency in a statement said Buhari’s decision to seek a second term and the accompanying internal challenge in the APC could help deepen the country’s democracy.

In the statement, Dr. Ogbonnia said: “The decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election is a welcome development. The move has the potential to deepen internal democracy within the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards effective leadership in Nigeria. To that end, I am looking forward to a robust debate with the president on our respective visions to lead the country.

“Any meaningful debate will crave for an answer on whether Nigeria wants to move backward or forward. The world will like to know whether Nigeria has the wisdom to emulate progressive nations and commit her future to a new generation of leaders.”

, including the youth, who have the zeal and the competencies to cope with the demands of the 21stcentury or whether the country must rely on recycled politicians who have been part and parcel of national problems.