APC congress: Koyoyo urges youths to vie for elective positions

By Dotun Ibiwoye

Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Prince Koyoyo Uhrorho, has urged the youths to vie for elective positions in the forthcoming congress of the party.

Uhrorho, State House of Assembly aspirant, Ughelli South Constituency, made the call over the weekend while addressing youths on ‘enlightenment and the need for youths participation in politics programme’, at Asaba Oshimili South Local Government Area of the State.

In his address tagged : ‘Why We Need To Take The Bull By The Horn’, Uhrorho noted that freedom isn’t free and the call became pertinent judging from actions of some youths who try to exculpate themselves believing non partisan is a better option.

“The call became very sacrosanct premised on the trending ‘Not Too Young To Lead Mantra” which will only be a mirage if youths don’t take proactive steps towards getting a fair share of the positions in the party structure, he said

“It will brighten the chances of the youths who earnestly desire to run for the general elections and also bring the desired dividends to their people. When they are not involved in political party wrangling as it is the major distraction affecting Youths emancipation and also hinders the them.

The former student leader further stated that the call became very sacrosanct and germane in all the states of the federation.

‘’Taking cognizance of the fact that youths play a major role in their various Wards, Local Governments, States and the country at large. It will therefore, be an anomaly if the youths don’t take bold proactive steps and make frantic efforts to participate and hold positions in their Political Parties’’

In his concluding remark he admonished the youths to shun bandwagon politics and stand for ideals, beliefs, competence and good governance so as to write their names in the sands of time and to ensure posterity remembers them for good.

He further urged the youths not to see finance as an encumbrance