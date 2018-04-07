APC chieftain warns party leadership on choice of Delta governorship candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Hon. Christopher Agaga has urged the party leadership to be careful on the choice of the party’s governorship candidate in the state to avoid the mistake made in 2014 when the party performed woefully in the state.

In a chat with newsmen in Warri, recently, Hon. Christopher Agaga said that the warning became necessary to guide against what happened in 2014 when an influential leader of the party in the state allegedly influenced delegates to vote for an unpopular candidate.

He therefore called on the leadership of the party to adopt the same template which produced President Muhammadu Buhari as candidate of the party in the primaries and the winner of the general election in 2015, adding that, the victory of President Buhari in 2015 should be replicated in Delta State if the party was serious in winning the governorship election in the 2019 general election