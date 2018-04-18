APC apex leaders okay second term for senator Ashafa

The Apex leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Lagos East Senatorial District have endorsed senator, representing the district, Gbenga Ashafa for another term in the National Assembly.

The APC leaders, under the leadership of Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, yesterday, gave the endorsement when they met to streamline issues relating to moving the party in the district forward in the build up to the 2019 General Elections.

Among those present at the meeting were: Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Asiwaju Olorunfemi Basorun, Omo Oba Sosanya, Rt. Hon. Joko Pelumi.

Also in attendance were Chief Denrele Ogunsanya, Rt. Hon Ayo Odeyemi, Alhaji M.A. Gafar, Hon Tunde Isiaq and others.

Just few weeks ago the Executive and members of the Ibeju Lekki Local Government also passed a vote of confidence on Senator Ashafa and endorsed him for another term.

In a communique signed by the Secretary to the Lagos East Senatorial District, Joko Pelumi, the apex leaders stated among others: “After deliberations, leadership considered the performance of our current elected officers at the National Assembly, undertook a careful scrutiny of their loyalty and support to the government and the party APC, a forensic exercise of sort of their activities since the last elections to date, and took the decision to re-present the sitting and incumbent Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the coming elections in 2019, for another term of four years.”

“The decision of the leadership of the group arrived at its decision after considering the quality of representation Ashafa has provided the District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Since the inception of the 8th Assembly, Ashafa has successfully sponsored several motions touching on national issues, issues affecting Lagos East and Lagos State as a whole. He has also sponsored a total of 7 bills including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Amendment Bill and the City University (Lagos) Establishment Bill.

“His contributions on the floor of the Senate, his relentless and consistent protection of the interest of the people of Lagos East Senatorial District coupled with the various evident empowerment programs for the benefit of the people of Lagos East, all culminated in the decision of the Apex Group.”