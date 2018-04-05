Breaking News
ANN decries closure of Lagos for Buhari’s visit

By Dave Oso
Lagos—THE Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has joined Lagosians in the condemnation of closure of major roads within Lagos State during the one-day visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.

From the left, Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande; Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; National Leader, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; His Spouse, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos; His Wife, Mrs. Ambode and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal during the events to mark the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium that commemorates the 66th Birthday celebration of Asiwaju Tinubu at the Eko Hotel and Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 29/03/2018

The party also decried the loss of revenues the closure caused Lagos, the economic base of the nation.

The ANN  BoT Chairman, Comrade Adekoya Adebola, in a statement said the practice does not mark any departure from the old as promised by the ruling  All Progressives Congress, APC, and called on Nigerians to “rise again and make their voice count in the 2019 general election.”

He called on Nigerians to back up an ‘Alliance’ that would birth a ‘New Nigeria’ where the president’s visit to any part of the country would not amount to subjection of the citizens to pains and hunger.

“Nigeria must come forth anew. A new Nigeria is imminent, Alliance for New Nigeria is the difference. The truth is that we cannot be having the same people and expect them to bring forth a new Nigeria,” the  BoT Chairman said.

 


