ANN decries closure of Lagos for Buhari’s visit

By Dave Oso

Lagos—THE Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has joined Lagosians in the condemnation of closure of major roads within Lagos State during the one-day visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.

The party also decried the loss of revenues the closure caused Lagos, the economic base of the nation.

The ANN BoT Chairman, Comrade Adekoya Adebola, in a statement said the practice does not mark any departure from the old as promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and called on Nigerians to “rise again and make their voice count in the 2019 general election.”

He called on Nigerians to back up an ‘Alliance’ that would birth a ‘New Nigeria’ where the president’s visit to any part of the country would not amount to subjection of the citizens to pains and hunger.

“Nigeria must come forth anew. A new Nigeria is imminent, Alliance for New Nigeria is the difference. The truth is that we cannot be having the same people and expect them to bring forth a new Nigeria,” the BoT Chairman said.