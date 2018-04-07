Alleged misappropriation of public funds: Shema breaks silence

…says he left over N14bn not empty treasury, debts

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema has on Saturday broke his long silence over allegations of misappropriation of public funds levied against him by the Aminu Bello Masari led administration in the State.

Shema who spoke at the Northwest Zonal rally and reception to receive decampees from APC, PDM and APGA into the PDP in the state, said he left a buoyant treasury of over N14 billion.

This was as he said he is leaving the government with God over the allegations, witch hunting and humiliation against his personality.

Shema also debunked allegations by the Masari administration that he left the state with debts from loans while challenging them to publish a statement showing where it solicit for loans from foreign and local sources.

In his words: “We left N14.5billion in the coffers of the state.

“We challenge them to publish a report that we solicit for loans from foreign and local sources throughout our tenure in office.

“We gave your children free education, paid for their WAEC and NECO fees. We built government house and stadium of world standard and they were challenging and faulting us. Are all these waste?

“Whoever says he is going to continue to witch hunt us, we leave them with God.

“To fight corruption is necessary in Nigeria but must be fought with clear objective, fairness and equity,” Shema however said.

Meanwhile, Shema is currently being challenged over the alleged misappropriation of public funds under his administration at the State High Court.