Algerian military plane crashes with 100 feared dead

An Algerian military aircraft, carrying over 100 personnel, crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, local media reported.

Several people are feared dead in the mishap.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres from the capital, Algiers.

NAN