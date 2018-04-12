Alex Ozone’s 03 Media takes Reekado Banks on Europe tour

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

After a huge successful music tour of Europe with the king of indigenous music, Olamide, the crew of 03 Media, led by Alex Ozone, the crew is now set to embark on another exciting music tour with Reekado Banks.

The much-awaited tour which is in partnership with Afro-Euro Entertainment and Urban Entertainment will commence tentatively on June 15th through July 1st, 2018. Reekado, the star artiste, who was crowned Next Rated at Headies 2015 Awards, will have the opportunity of bringing his unique brand of afro hip-hop music to Africans in Diaspora.

Officially tagged ‘The Party 2018’, the tour is aimed at exporting Reekado Banks’ music to the outside world, beginning from Istanbul to Turkey, then to Antwerp in Belgium, Torino in Italy and other major cities of Europe. Other cities he is scheduled to tour, include Paris and Bordeaux in France, Stockholm in Sweden, Copenhagen in Denmark,and Reggia Emilia in Italy, just to mention a few.

This tour is in tandem with the genuine ideas, focus and drive of Alex Ozone’s O3 Media, which has a track record of exposing a number of hip-hop artistes including Tecno, Terry G, Olamide, etc.

Olamide’s recently concluded tour was spectacular, crowded even with the freezing winter. It is on record as the first African musical tour to ever hold outside Africa in such an unfriendly weather, and Reekado Bank’s tour is set to stage a repeat.

Reekado Banks is already staging intensive rehearsals to meet up with the high expectations of his fans in diaspora.