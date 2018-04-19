Akeredolu commends wife of President over improving health of women, children

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has commended the wife of the President , Aisha Buhari, over efforts to improve the health of women and children across the country.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu made the commendation as she was part of other stakeholders at a meeting organised by the wife of the President, where the private sector was charged to consider the health of women and children so as to play active role by partnering with governments at all levels to achieve social investment goals in Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari at the meeting christened The Private Sector Advocacy Meeting for Investment in RMNCAH+N, said it has become very necessary for the private sector to invest in life- saving interventions in order to save 3,277 women who make up the five per cent of Nigerians that die annually. Therefore, her programme, Future Assured, targets to save 30,711 children in one year.

Lamenting the worrisome trend, she said over 58,000 women die from pregnancy- related complications including excessive bleeding after childbirth, hypertension in pregnancy, unsafe abortions, infections and obstructed labour. This trend, she said, must be reversed.

In attendance at the one-day meeting were wives of state governors, ministers, wives of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives; wives of heads of security agencies, major stakeholders, international and national bodies, as well as private investors.

Some of the discussants include Minister for Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Director-General, World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria led by Dr. Muntaga Umar Sadiq, Pharm Access Foundation Netherlands Country Director, Mrs. Njide Ndili, Vice President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Festus Osoba.

She said: “My foundation Aisha Buhari Foundation, through the Future Assured Programme is committed to contributing to the acceleration of efforts to end preventable material, newborn and child death through advocacy and the strengthening of accountability mechanism to enhance the peace and development of Nigeria.

“The need to improve the current poor health outcome of women, children and other vulnerable groups prompted me found the Future Assured programme. The initiative has continued to advocate for the health and well-being of women and children through community mobilization and health promotion.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Country Director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Paulin Basinga, assured the Foundation’s commitment towards ensuring access to primary health care in Nigeria.