Agege LG renames building after Lagos Speaker, presents budget

By Adekunle Aliyu

Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State has renamed its Legislative Arm Building, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, after the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who hails from the area.

The dedication of the building to Hon. Obasa was held after the Executive Chairman of the council, Alh. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi presented N2.33 billion budget to the Legislative Arm.

Egunjobi said the Speaker was deserving of the honour having cut his teeth in lawmaking in the Council as a councillor and at a time, the Deputy Leader of the House.

The Chairman explained that Hon. Obasa’ contribution to the development of the area was enormous and unparalleled.

He said, “A poster boy for rising through the ranks, he had a humble political background. At one time, inside this same building, he was a Councillor and later a Deputy Leader of the House.

“Today, he is the Speaker of the vibrant 8th Lagos State House of Assembly, and also a lawyer. So on eligibility, there is no issue. And there should be no division in Agege on this matter!”

The Council boss added that the people of Agege were enamoured of Hon. Obasa owing to his achievements and supports for the community.

His word, “A man, who has excelled in his chosen field, and who has brought much pride and honour to Agege, prompting the expression, Agege One Obasa One.

“We gathered here today, to help historians who will 100 years from now, record that Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was recognised in his community by his folks, who were truly impressed and inspired by his achievements, and contributions to the development of Agege.”

Responding, Hon. Obasa expressed gratitude to the Council for finding him worthy of the honour.

According to him, “I’m happy and elated and I’m equally surprised at this very great honour. Nobody informed me that this is what I’m coming. I thought it was only for the budget presentation but indeed this is a very pleasant surprise.”

Earlier, Egunjobi presented N2.33bn budget for 2018 fiscal year to the Council’s Legislative Arm.

The Chairman, while presenting the budget tagged, “Budget of Sustainable, Social Economic and Infrastructural Development”, Egunjobi announced that N633m was capital expenditure while N1.7bn was for recurrent, adding that his administration was determined to walk its talk by making the budget highlights a reality.

The leader of the House, Hon. Muyideen Kola Anigbajumo, promised that the House will expedite action on it.