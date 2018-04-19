African Arts and Technology Exhibition: Telling the true African story through innovations, inventions

The African Arts and Technology Exhibition is a social intervention event that will create awareness for the promotion of local contents. It is organised by Downtown Promotion, an Event Management Company based in Lekki, Lagos.

The African Arts and Technology Exhibition ideology is birthed following the abnegation of Africans around the world in recent times. An effective and efficient solution to this global problem requires Africa to look within, to proffer and implement solutions to her problems through Arts and Technology.

The exhibition will create an easy-to-access platform for Africans to showcase breath-taking innovations, inventions and telling the true African story while promoting indigenous Arts and Technology.

There will be exhibitions in photography, architecture & Landscaping, sculpture, painting, jewellery design, African dance, electronic/digital art, weaving, environmental art, ICT, Home Automation Kits, Electronics/Consumer electronics, transport, renewable energy, education and financial technologies.

In its maiden edition holding at the Landmark Centre in Lagos Nigeria between 25th– 27thSeptember2018, the exhibition aims to stimulate African youths to use their innate potentials and capabilities in arts and technology to develop Africa.

The 3 days exhibition will create a sustainable platform for participants to connect and interact with investors, inventors, artists, industry experts, entrepreneurs, businessmen and public officials across the continent.

We seek your sponsorships and contributions towards the success of the event. For sponsorship details, kindly contact the organising committee on +2348036533897 or via email to artsxtechnology@gmail.com.