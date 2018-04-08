ACCI strengthens Ukraine trade bilateral relations, signs MoU

By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ukraine government to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Speaking at Nigeria-Ukrainian Trade & Investment Integration Forum in Abuja, the President of ACCI, Kayode Adetokunbo stated that the agreement will strengthen “international trade, agrarian and food industry, automotive and aviation, engineering and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), chemical and pharmaceutical production”.

He charged Nigerian businessmen and investors to use the opportunity to trade among the two countries,

Kayode said there was a lot for Nigeria to benefit from Ukraine, “especially in the area of manufacturing, bringing in Ukraine technology in manufacturing into the country will greatly improve the country’s manufacturing sector”.

In his remarks, Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria Valerii Aleksandruk noted that the partnership entered into with the ACCI is aimed at jointly embarking on trade and other business related activities as well as deepen economic partnership between two countries.

Also at the forum, the Vice President of Uraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), Nataiya Mykolska said that “Nigeria is a promising partner for Ukraine in West Africa” adding that “Nigeria is among TOP-20 markets in focus for Ukrainian export in the Export Strategy of Ukraine,”

Mykolska said “We see a lot of opportunities for Ukrainian businesses here and, therefore, we are opening Nigeria market for Ukrainian exporters.”

Ukrainian products are in high demand on the African market. Among the top-30 commodities with the largest potential for export to Nigeria, there are products of light industry, paper, furniture, electrical equipment and confectionery. Also, existing Nigerian exports to Ukraine include seeds and fruits of oil-seeds, cocoa and derived products; coffee and tea.