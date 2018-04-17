Access Bank, Lafarge Africa, 2 others join NSE’s Premium Board

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc have joined the elite group of issuers on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, through their migration yesterday to the Exchange’s Premium Board.

The Premium Board is the listing segment for the elite group of issuers that meet the Exchange’s most stringent corporate governance and listing standards. The Board is a platform for showcasing companies that are industry leaders in their sectors. It features companies that adhere to international best practices on corporate governance and meet the Exchange’s highest standards of capitalization and liquidity.

Their migration has, therefore, brought the number of companies listed on the Board to seven.

Speaking at the migration ceremony held in Lagos yesterday Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, GMD, Access Bank Plc; Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat; Michel Puchercos, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc and Kennedy Uzoka, GMD, UBA, who represented their different companies, said the development is a testament to adherence to international corporate governance best practices.

Commenting on the development, Wigwe of Access Bank said: “Access Bank has always adhered to international corporate governance best practices, which is line with the our aspiration to become Africa’s gateway to the world.”