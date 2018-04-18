Abia school teachers embark on strike over unpaid salary

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—TEACHERS in public primary and secondary schools in Abia State, have resumed their suspended indefinite strike action in protest for arrears of salaries owed them by the state government.

The schools reopened after the Easter break, but without the teachers reporting. Rather, they state NUT directed its members to resume the suspended strike as the government could not meet up with the agreement which made them to suspend the strike about three months ago.

According to a primary school teacher who spoke to Vanguard, “primary school teachers are owed three months salary arrears, while the secondary school teachers are owed about six months arrears.

“The strike by the teachers was giving the government serious concern, especially when workers of the State owned Polytechnic, Aba, are also on strike for the same non-payment of salary.

“Parents in the state expressed worry over the strike, especially bearing in mind that this term is very short, so if the strike lingers, it would affect their wards academics.”

To this end, the Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Ude Oko Chukwu, who is acting for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who is on his annual vacation, was engaged in long hours of meeting with the organized labour.

Oko Chukwu met for hours with the leadership of the striking teachers and Abia Polytechnic lecturers who were led to the dialogue by the chairman of Abia State Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe.

A source close to the meeting hinted that the acting governor was working hard to resolve the matter and was pleading with the striking workers to suspend their action.

The meeting was still going on as at the time of filing the report.