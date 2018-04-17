Abductors free Oba Balogun’s twins after paying N10m

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN — A big relief, Tuesday, came to the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, following the release of his children by the hoodlums who abducted them at his Akobo residence in Ibadan.

The twins, a boy and a girl, aged six were said to have been set free in Lagos where their abductors took them to.

Oba Balogun confirmed the payment of N10m as ransom to the hoodlums before the children were released.

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Abiodun Odude also confirmed the release.

After their release, the children were said to have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for check-up and treatment for possible infection.

In his reaction, Oba Balogun confirmed the release of the twins adding that the ransom paid was incomparable with their safe return.

In a telephone interview with Mrs Balogun, she was happy seeing her children.

She said: “To say that I was happy and I’m still happy now is an understatement and I can’t be thankful enough to God Almighty for protecting my children during the period just as I thank everybody involved in the release.”

The monarch said mother of the twins, Mrs. Funmilayo Balogun had gone to Lagos to monitor the medical check-up of the twins and bring them back to Ibadan.

He stressed that the on-the-spot assessment by his wife showed that the children were released unhurt and they could have possibly reunited with the rest members of the family today (yesterday) but for the results of some of the tests carried out on the twins being awaited.