AAUA CRISIS: Akeredolu slashes tuition fees as NANS kicks

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reduced the 500 per cent tuition fees of the students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko.

The reduction showed that “returning students in the Faculty of Law would now pay N100,000; Faculty of Science, N100,000; Faculty of Social and Management Science, N100,000; Faculty of Education, N80,000; Faculty of Arts, N80,000 with an option to pay twice, that is N50,000 and N40,000 per semester respectively. Final Year students across all faculties are to pay N70,000 with an opinion of paying twice, that is N35,000 per semester.

NANS kicks

However, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has rejected the 50 percent tuition fees reduction on returning students to the institution.

Its National Public Relations Officer, Idowu Odebunmi, said: “The new arrangement by the state government indicates that the students would still have to pay 200 per cent increase in their tuition fees.”

He urged the state government to consider the plights of the students and their parents by announcing pocket-friendly fees.

Also, President of Student Union Government, SUG, of AAUA, Olawale Ijanusi, who announced the new tuition fees, said: “This is the lowest he can go and he urged every individual that they should abide by this.”

In addition, Ijanusi said: “Sequel to this, the union is willing and ready to seek the opinion of students, the final decision of the union lies with the students.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the leaders of the students have called for a congress to discuss the governor’s proposal and the way forward.

The meeting is to hold this week and its resolution would be communicated to the government this week.