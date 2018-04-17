AANI moves to broker peace between herdsmen, farmers

….holds national dialogue conference over conflict April 18

ABUJA– FOLLOWING the herdsmen/farmers conflict across the country resulting to incessant loss of lives and property over the years, the Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, has made moves to broker peace in the interest of national development.

This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Ogbonna Onyeisi, while explaining concern of the association about the lingering crisis over time.

According to Ogbonna the association can no longer watch the conflict deteriorate, thereby negatively affecting national and food security, which poses grave consequences on the economy and social lives of the people.

He said the leadership of AANI would ensure there is a solution as it will explore all possible ways to broker the expected peaceful co-existence and co-habitation of this stakeholders (herders and farmers) in the agricultural sector, which are all key to food security.

He said: “The Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, is deeply concerned with the current and ugly dimension of herdsmen/farmers conflict across the country.

“The conflict has fast degenerated and has made life unbearable for Nigerians including the international community due to daily attacks launched against each other. This is very unfortunate, despite government’s effort to curtail the horrible situation.

“AANI being a reputable and responsible association can no longer sit and watch killings continue, that is why we have risen up to explore ways that we can intervene and ensure it is addressed and halted.

“Therefore, the leadership of ANNI is organizing a conference called ‘National Dialogue on Farmers/Herders Conflict’ from 18th to 19th April, 2018 at NUC Auditorium in Abuja.”

According to him the objective of the dialogue is to look critically at the root causes of the conflict and proffer implementation strategies on how to eradicate and prevent future occurrences.

He also disclosed that the association being a think-tank has collaborated with the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Weapon, PRESCOM, to proffer solution to the protracted conflict.

“As a national think-tank, AANI in collaboration with Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Weapon, PRESCOM , invite stakeholders to deliberate and find lasting solution to this conflict which has been raising ethnic, political and socio-economic tensions in Nigeria”, he said.

Meanwhile, he charged Nigerians to be patriotic and show positive concern over the issue and come up with solutions that could sustain the peace and maintain a good relationship as brothers and sisters.

“It is clarion call for every citizen of Nigeria to be patriotically concerned about the implication of farmers/herders conflict. AANI wishes to contribute to this discourse and at same time preach peace, tolerance, and brotherhood among Nigerians toward a better society in our country and beyond”, he added.