45m Nigerians now on high speed internet – Danbatta

By Emmanuel Elebeke

KANO- The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Banbatta has said that 45million Nigerians are now on high speed internet access across the country.

Prof. Danbatta disclosed this during the Kano Heroes’ Award ceremony at the weekend, where he was conferred with the Science and Technology Development award organised by Destiny Channels Broadcasting Network.

With eight months left to achieve the 30% broadband target set by the National Broadband Plan in 2012, he said the Commission has been busy implementing the 8 Point Agenda of his administration among which is achieving the 30% broadband target by the end of 2018.

He informed that Nigeria is now on 22% broadband penetration, which implies that 45million Nigerians are on a high speed internet access at the moment.

‘‘We are busy implementing each item of the 8 Point Agenda. For facilitating broadband penetration, we are at 22%, which means 45m Nigerians have access to high speed internet.

‘‘We have the target of 30% reach at the end of this year, according to the National Broadband Plan.’’

‘‘On protecting and empowering the consumer, we dedicated the year 2017 to the consumer and through that campaign, we have sensitised consumers all over the country, how they can protect themselves from unsolicited text messages by sending HELP to the code 2442.

‘‘We have equally through this campaign of protecting and empowering the consumer sensitised consumers about the toll free number 622, through which they can lay complaints about quality of service they are receiving. These are the processes we have recorded success in two of the 8 items of our agenda. But we have made good progress in every item of the 8 Point Agenda.’’

On the award, Danbatta said it was appropriate to recognise contributions of leaders who had exhibited integrity and sacrifice in their service to humanity and to project them as role models for the younger generation.

‘‘I think it is appropriate to recognise contributions of leaders of this great state, both past and present, who I believe will serve as role models to the youths in the state by way of making them live up to the responsibility given to them in service to humanity by ensuring that we exhibit the excellent qualities past leaders of the state had exhibited.

‘‘Therefore, we have succeeded in running the affairs of the state at the moment.’’

In his keynote address entitled: Integrity and Sacrifice, Prof. Habu Fagge of the Bayero Universty Kano, said the celebration was timely, coming at a time Nigeria is democratising and in need of people of integrity and sacrifice in public service.

He called for inclusion of women, youth and the physically challenged persons in the awards to serve as encouragement for integrity and sacrificial service.

Prof. Fagge also urged that children should be thought integrity and sacrifice in schools by establishing special library where all books published about heroes are assembled.

In his remarks, the Jigawa state Governor, Muhammadu Badaru said he was not surprised to see the names of Prof. Danbatta and other awardees on the list, considering their exemplary leadership and sacrifice for their people in Kano and Nigeria in general.

The award was presented to past and present Kano heroes in various categories, who have distinguished themselves in integrity and sacrificial service to humanity.

The awardees include: late Aminu Kano, Post humours Political Leadership award; Sir. Maitama Sule, Post Humours Extraordinary Leadership award; Ado Bayero, Mortala Mohammed, Post humours Peace award; Abubakar Rimi, Exemplary Leadership award.

Other are: Bashir Tofa, Business Leadership award and Prof. Umar Danbata, Science and Technology Development among others.