24-year-old man arrested over his grandmother’s murder

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos—Policemen attached to the Ijanikin division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 24 -year old man, Musendikwu Christian, for killing his grandmother in Otto area of Ijanikin at about 3 am on Monday.

Musendikwu, who Vanguard learned was just released recently with his father from prison after serving their jail terms, was living alone with his grandmother at Idirelu street, Oto Ijanikin.

He reportedly used a sharp cutlass to machete his 84-year-old grandmother to death before fleeing to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that when neighbours discovered the lifeless body of the old woman in a pool of her blood with multiple machete cuts at about 7 am that they informed the police.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ubine Eugene, it was gathered immediately led a team of armed policemen to the scene before launching a manhunt for the suspect, who was arrested at lshagira village Ijanikin, where he was hiding.

A neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that “I don’t know why he killed his grandmother. We woke up that morning and discovered Mama’s corpse with machete cuts.

“Sincerely Musendikwu is from a very irresponsible family. He is involved in various criminals’ activities in this community. It hasn’t been long that they released him and his father from prison. Every member of their family is involved in one crime or the other.”

Confirming the report, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said the suspect has been arrested.

“Cutlass used to commit the offence has been recovered. The corpse of the victim has been taken to Badagry General hospital for autopsy. The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, for further investigation.