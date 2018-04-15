2019 polls: Obaseki, PFN urge Nigerians to shun divisive speeches

As the 2019 elections approach, Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have urged Nigerians to shun divisive speeches which create tension among the various ethnic and religious groups in the country.

While playing host to the Deputy National President, PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, at the Government House in Benin City, at the weekend, Obaseki said, “We should always remember that we are our brothers’ keeper and must imbibe the teachings of our faiths on peaceful coexistence by shunning acts that divide rather than unite us as Nigerians.”

He noted that the peace being experienced in the state could be attributed to prayers of religious leaders, adding, “I will continue to encourage spiritual leaders to always pray and work for the peaceful coexistence of all the people in the state and country.”

Bishop Oke said political and religious leaders and other Nigerians must work towards promoting unity among the people, noting, “We all as Nigerians should emphasise what unite us as a people rather than what will create lines of division amongst us.”

He noted that Nigeria as a country is stronger together, adding, “Political, religious leaders and other Nigerians must avoid politics of ethnicity and religion which are capable of dividing the country. Nigeria belongs to all of us and as such, we must make effort to build the country through collective efforts. Let’s emphasise what unites us, as one indivisible nation.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable by ensuring political office holders deliver on campaign promises such as security, education and other dividends of democracy.

Bishop Oke added, “Let our political leaders tell us in concrete terms what they are doing to protect lives, stop the killings, kidnappings and other issues confronting the country.”

He tasked political office holders to be more responsive to the people and urged those yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so in order to participate in the forthcoming elections.