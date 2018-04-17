2019: Political appointees vow to deliver Okowa, others

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, political appointees from Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, have reiterated their resolve to deliver Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the polls.

Speaking during a meeting of the political appointees at Iyede, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Joseph Ogeh said: “We have less than a year to the general election and it is our hope that with our collective effort, we can reclaim power at the federal level once more. We have resolved to deliver Okowa and all candidates of our party in 2019.”

Commending the party faithful for their commitment and selfless sacrifice to the progress and development of the party at all levels, he noted that their efforts had kept the party united as it was demonstrated in the last local government elections in the state.

Also speaking, Majority Leader of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere disclosed that “The caucus of the party in the council met and came out with strategies to keep our party strong. Part of the strategies is for the party to meet regularly at all levels to chart the way forward.”