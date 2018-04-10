2019: Otuisi justifies Okowa’s re-election bid

By Etop Ekanem

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Political Matters, Mr Louis Otuisi, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s prosperity for all Deltans goal is on course and justifies his re-election bid in 2019.

Otuisi, who spoke to newsmen in Uduophori, Patani Local Government Area of Delta State shortly after the ward meeting at Patani council, weekend, said: “Sincere Deltans would admit that Governor Okowa has positively affected all Deltans through massive human capital development.

The impact of the entrepreneurial/skills acquisition and agricultural empowerment programmes drew the applause and support of the World Bank and the numerous appointments spread across all parts of the state point to a fair heart.”