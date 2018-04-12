2019: Okumagba drums support for PDP House of Reps hopeful

Warri—The political leader of Urhobo ethnic nationality in Warri, Delta State, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, has said that they were solidly behind Chief Thomas Ereyitomi’s ambition to contest for the Warri federal constituency seat in the 2019 elections to represent the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo which make up the constituency at the Green Chamber.

Similarly, the Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, Chairman for Warri South-West constituency inhabited by the Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic groups, Mr. Johnbull Edema, has on behalf of party faithful, pledged their total support for Ereyitomi in the race for the House of Reps seat in the 2019 elections.

Both leaders spoke in Warri when Chief Ereyitomi and his team paid a consultative visit to present himself and acquaint them of his intention to vie for the position in the 2019 general election.

According to Okumagba, “As a leader in the party and a stakeholder in the politics of Warri and Delta State, I have implicit confidence in Chief Ereyitomi, who I have known for a long time.”