2019: Ogboru faults online media report

By Etop Ekanem

Media Strategist to All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Great Ogboru, Mr Christopher Agaga, has faulted an online report which alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, was mandated by the Presidency to conduct a discrete investigation on all Delta State APC governorship aspirants to ensure that a credible and corruption-free candidate emerges as the governor of the state in 2019.

He noted that the alleged discrete investigation gave a Delta North governorship aspirant of the party the nod for having the required structure to unseat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, while Chief Ogboru, Prof Pat Utomi and other aspirants were disqualified, said it was politically sponsored by those who are afraid of Chief Ogboru in the governorship race.

He said: “The tactics of outwitting opponents in politics to achieve victory is an acceptable practice in politics, but it should be done in a civilised manner rather than resorting to archaic way of trying to undo opponents warning that politicians shouldn’t go to the extreme when seeking political offices

He called on Deltans to discountenance the online report, describing it as a disingenuous contraption from a hack writer who works for one of the governorship aspirants in the state.