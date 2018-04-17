2019: Obiano not ready to impose anybody – Obigwe

By Nwafor Sunday

Reports that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state wants to impose candidates to represent All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for the forthcoming 2019 general election, was on Monday faulted by the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forums, Evang Chinedu Obigwe who noted that the governor will never impose any candidate and urged party members to disregard such information.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, Obigwe said that Obiano is committed to the organisation of free and fair Party primaries that will produce acceptable candidates for the 2019 general election.

His statement reads thus:

“I want to state emphatically that there is no iota of truth in the allegation and I advice Party members in Imo state to ignore the false news report.

“The task of APGA taking over Imo State requires our individual efforts for the actualization of the task.

“People who are seeking for APGA ticket in Imo state and other positions should do the needful of appealing to the conscience of delegates that will vote for them at the Party primaries.

“Governor Obiano is not ready to impose anybody as the Party candidate at any level. Delegates will determine those that will fly the Party ticket.

“Imo State governorship aspirants must unite to enable them to wrestle power from APC and replicate APGA good model of governance being enjoyed in Anambra State for Imolites in the State.

“It is in the best interest of aspirants to refrain from making unfounded allegations against Governor Obiano, they should focus their mind on selling their agenda to the electorates to win their support”, he finally said.