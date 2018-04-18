2019: Keyamo’s appointment makes Buhari’s re-election easier – Group

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – A group known as One Destiny Organization, ODO, yesterday said the appointment of Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, as spokesperson for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, would make President Muhammadu Buhari‘s re-election bid easier in the 2019 presidential election.



The National Coordinator of ODO, Ohiri O Lewis said in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, that the appointment of Keyamo was in recognition of his integrity, commitment and dedication to the cause of President Buhari’s re-election.

He said, “It is a well deserved appointment. Nigerians know that Festus Keyamo is a committed Buharist, an ardent supporter of the policies and programs of this administration and not a frivolous person.

“He has over time shown commitment in the president’s war on corruption, he has been steadfast in helping to drive home the new culture of transparency the president wants Nigerians to embrace through his numerous media interventions and has proven beyond any iota of doubt that he is ready to give his all for the re-election project of Mr President.

Ohiri, who is also known as NG1Designer, said “We in One Destiny Organization have no doubt whatsoever that Keyamo will bring his youthfulness in driving the positive narrative of this administration.”

Recall Keyamo, vide a letter dated April 16, 2018 and signed by Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi, the Director General of Buhari Campaign Organization, was appointed the Director of Strategic Communications.

According to the letter, Keyamo is to be the spokesperson of the organization both for party primaries and the general elections.

ODO also said Amaechi exhibited a high sense of good judgement by appointing Keyamo to lead the strategic communications arm of the campaign, saying that with this appointment, the road to the re-election of President Buhari in 2019 has become smoother.

The pro-Buhari group has also pledged its commitment to the re-election project and said it would leave no stone unturned in seeing that the project becomes a success.