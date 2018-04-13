2019: I’m running to better lives of Deltans — Odokpo

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ikechukwu Odikpo has said he joined the race to make life better for all Deltans. Odikpo who stated this when he paid a consultation visit to the leadership of the party in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, said he had the requisite experience to govern the state.

The Governorship aspirant who had also visited Ward 4 (Onicha Olona) Executives, said: “I know the pains of the people; we shall address their needs if elected,” adding that the APC was better “positioned more than ever before to win the Delta governorship election.

“The story of APC Delta State is one that I know very well, right from it’s inception. I know the story of it’s formation and the battles we fought before the present prominence the party enjoys. For those of you who can remember how it has been in this party, you will understand that it was not easy at all.

“I believe that I can lead the charge to take over Delta State in 2019. I have a desire to make lives better for Deltans. I did not make money from government, I have been a private businessman and haven’t stolen from anywhere and any man,’’ he said.