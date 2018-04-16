By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North-Central Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Israel Akanji, has urged Nigerians to forget the present hardships and remember the good works of political leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Akanji made the call in Abuja on Sunday, while speaking with Vanguard.

He warned that grave mistakes would be made if Nigerians focused only on the hardships and bitter circumstances in the nation at the expense of reflecting on the achievements and successes wrought by both present and past administrations.

“It is instructive for Nigerians to make conscious efforts to forget the hard times and suffering they experience and live in a way that allows them to remember the great deeds of the past and present leadership of the nation.

“It is a well known fact that human beings forget what they should remember and remember what they should forget. But then, it would be dangerous to focus mainly on the negatives of government without balancing it out with a reflection on the positives.

“As the nation prepares for another round of general elections, Nigerians only stand to gain if they shift focus from old hurts, pains, as well as bitterness and be more objective in their choices,” he said.