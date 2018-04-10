2019: Ex-Minister calls for credible PDP candidates

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—FORMER Minister of Defence and former National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Roland Oritsejafor, has advocated credible candidates for the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

Similarly, the pioneer Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Wellington Okrika, has stressed the need for PDP to settle for the best at all times to remain ahead of other political parties in the country and the state in particular.

Oritsejafor and Okrika spoke separately when they played host to a Delta State House of Assembly aspirant in Warri South-West constituency, Mr Andrew Igban, who was at their residences on consultative visits on his aspiration to represent his people at the state legislature.

They described Igban as a good product for PDP, stressing that having worked closely with the members of Delta State House of Assembly since 2003, he has the experience to represent Warri South West constituency in the state legislature.

In his remarks at both visits, Mr Andrew Igban said his aspiration was an answer to a clarion call by the people of Warri South West constituency whom he said, have always yearned for quality representation in the Delta State House of Assembly.