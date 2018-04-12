2019: Delta’s conquered voter apathy, says Okowa’s aide

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—EXECUTIVE Assistant to Delta State Governor on Orientation, Mr. Emanuel Uzum, has said that voter apathy has been conquered by the state government through the ongoing voters’ education advocacy it embarked upon across the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba, Uzum said: “The state government led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa deemed it fit to educate the public on the need to be part of government by mandating the state Directorate of Orientation to carry out advocacy on voters’ education across the state.

“Though voter apathy in the state was low compared to other states, the governor insisted that everyone must be involved in the electoral process by being armed with adequate knowledge to nip apathy in the bud considering the state’s voting strength.”

Reiterating the determination of the of the directorate to reach out to all the institutions of higher learning in the state, Uzum disclosed that the directorate has so far, taken voters education to the colleges of Education at Asaba and Agbor as well as the Delta State Polytechnics Ogwashi-Uku and Ozoro.