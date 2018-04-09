2019: Buhari single kinetic President in Nigeria – Gov Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – GOVERNOR Kashim Shettima of Borno State has described President Muhammadu as a single kinetic President in Nigeria’s political life.

Governor Shettima told State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after President Buhari declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 that the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors were behind the President.

Fielding question on the chances of President Buhari to win the 2019 elections, Shettima who is the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, said, “Certainly, he is the single kinetic president in Nigeria’s political life till date.

“We are fully in support of his decision and its part of democratic culture. Traditionally, President Buhari has the right of first refusal of the candidature of their party, so its not something that is unusual or unwarranted or unconstitutional.

“Buhari has done the right thing, he is going to contest and we are solidly behind him.”

On whether President Buhari consulted with the APC governors before making open his intention to seek re-election, he said, “He is not under any obligation to consult governors or anybody.

Buhari has been under tremendous pressure to make that pronouncement, so, we should heave a sigh of relief since he has finally announced his intention to contest.

Breaking: I’ve finally decided to contest in 2019 – Buhari

Read more at:

“We will give him the kind of support we gave him in 2015.”

Also speaking whether the early declaration will not bring governance to a halt as all energy will be geared towards re-election, Shettima said, “Certainly it is not distracting government, it will even calm down governance so that people will concentrate on the real act of governance and deliver the dividends of democracy.”