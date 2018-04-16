2019: Adeleke writes PDP over intention to vie for Osun guber race

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial district, Otunba of Oke-Ila Orangun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on Monday wrote to his party, PDP through the National Chairman Uche Secondus to notify them of his intention to vie for the forthcoming Osun Governorship election.

The dancing Sen. Adeleke who disclosed this through his tweeter handle said that his intention to vie for the position was based on a conviction that he possesses all it takes to unite leaders and members of their party as well as galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

Speaking further Adeleke said that he is willingly able and prepared to offer himself for the service if given an opportunity to fly the flag of PDP as the governorship candidate.

“I pledge for my continuous commitment and support for the stability, growth and success of PDP at all levels. Today I officially join the Osun Gubernatorial race”, he finally said.