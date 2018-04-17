2018 FIFA WC: I won’t pick up injuries, Obi assures fans

Comeback Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi has assured Nigerian fans that he will be fit and ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Obi who missed the 2014 tournament did feature for the team until he was given another shot by coach Gernot Rohr during the friendly against Poland and Nigerian fans were apprehensive because of his injury record.

‘’Something they have to know is injury is part of the game, you can’t predict injury, sometimes it happens, that’s football. The most important thing is to keep praying to God to be injury free.

‘’The fans were afraid that I should not pick up an injury but I am not afraid of that. I am the first player to make a tackle, that is my style, I am not someone afraid of receiving kicks,’’ added Joel Obi.

He argued that he was fit enough for the 2014 tournament in Brazil, but according to him, he was axed by late coach Stephen Keshi. squad list but axed him from the final list announced, citing lack of fitness.

‘’I heard many things about me. Even the last World Cup people were saying I was injured, I was not fit, that wasn’t true. It is part of football,’’ Joel Obi told Kwese Sports.

‘’I am happy to be back. I am really focused to do my best so I can make it for the World Cup.’’