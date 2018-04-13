2018 FIFA WC: Rohr not sleeping on Nigeria’s group D opponents, says Agali

Super Eagles chief coach, Gernot Rohr is working overtime to ensure the team is well prepared for their group D opponents at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting June in Russia.

Former Eagles attacker and chief scout, Victor Agali disclosed that Rohr has redoubled his efforts because he wants to see the Super Eagles go for in the tournament. They start their campaign on June 27 against Croatia, before playing Iceland and Argentina. The Super Eagles, on paper are the least rated team in group D pairings.

“Honestly, the coach has the country so dear to him. We all know how tirelessly he worked during the qualifiers on our opponents and it eventually paid off. He has already made a programme on scouting all of our opponents before we get to Russia,” Agali said.

The former OGC Nice player further revealed that the coach even when as far as sending his son to monitor the game between Nigeria’s rivals Argentina when they took on Spain last month..