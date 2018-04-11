2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu

Super Eagles assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu has submitted that the World Cup assignment will be a difficult one and the coaches and players have little control of their destiny, when the tournament begins June in Russia.

The Eagles are drawn in group D regarded as the toughest in the tournament and according to Agu Nigerian need to pray for the coaches and players.

“I think it’s high time Nigerians resulted to prayers as our plan B because we are now seeing how key players are getting injured in their club sides which is almost ruling them out of the World Cup.

“Look at Tunisia for instance, one of their key players is injured and will almost miss the World Cup. That will definitely be a huge blow for them; even Brazil are struggling to see if Neymar would be fit before the World Cup because the country’s hope rests on his shoulders. I just want to urge all Nigerians to please put these boys in prayers,” Alloy Agu said.