2018 FIFA WC: NFF wants $2m from FIFA to pay Eagles qualification bonus

NIGERIA Football Federation is reported to have asked world soccer governing body, FIFA to release to it $2 million to pay the Super Eagles their qualification bonus ahead of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

According to an online medium, NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi wrote a letter dated April 9 requesting for the fund, which is to be drawn from the money to be paid the country for qualifying for Russia 2018.

Last year, the NFF and the Super Eagles reached an agreement as it concerns how much they should be paid for qualifying for the World Cup as well as their match bonuses at the various rounds of the global championship.

It was to forestall a pay strike embarked by the team at the last World Cup in Brazil.

The NFF have also announced the team will be paid 30% of the prize money if they win the World Cup.