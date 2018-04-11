2018 budget: Saraki orders appropriations c’ttee to submit report next week

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—WORRIED by the delay in passing of N8.612 trillion 2018 budget by the National Assembly, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, mandated the Appropriation Committee, led by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central), to submit its report next week.

According to Saraki, the appropriations committee should tidy up reports from other sub-committees latest 6:00 pm on Friday for submission to the Senate next week

.

Saraki said: “The chairman, Appropriations should please ensure that by Friday this week, collection of reports from various committees ends.

“There should be no more extension for that purpose because the appropriation committee itself must submit its report to the Senate unfailingly next week.”

Consideration of the 2018 budget estimates by both chambers of the National Assembly, after its presentation on November 7, 2017, by President Muhammadu Buhari has been at committee levels since December last year.

Saraki’s directive was sequel to earlier announcement made on the floor of the Senate via a letter by chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central) extending time for submission of reports by the various committees to Friday.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had before embarking on the Easter break on Thursday , March 29 , 2018, fixed April 24 for passage of the budget.