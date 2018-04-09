2018 budget: FG targets inclusion of 1% CRF for basic healthcare

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has said that it is targeting the inclusion of one percent Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the 2018 budget for basic healthcare provision.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, also said government has recognized the importance of Universal Health Coverage, in the National Health System, as part of its social protection architecture for the nation.

“As we celebrate 2018 World Health Day, the federal ministry of health pledges to improve Nigeria’s health sector in collaboration with States and Development Partners.

“The National Health Act sets aside 1% of Consolidated Revenue Fund as Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, of which 50% enters the NHIS gateway and 45% the NPHCDA gateway, leaving 5% as Emergency Fund to utilize via the health ministry’s gateway.

“We desire a more purposeful cooperation and collaboration between the health ministry, Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage, other civil society advocates and all the National Assembly Committees to ensure the inclusion of the 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund in the 2018 budget,” the Minister said.

He added: “The Government also is working to provide physical access to health care with the revitalisation of one functional primary health care center in every political ward to serve citizens, even when they do not immediately have money to pay.

“This helps to preserve our human capital and contributes to productivity and socioeconomic development, while supporting equity, especially among rural dwellers and the urban poor, leaving no one behind. School children, the elderly and childbearing women will thus also enjoy healthcare access, without risk of financial ruin to their families.”